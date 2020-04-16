疫情遠離高峰？又見0確診、155人解隔離｜Taiwan reports no new COVID-19 cases again, tally remains at 395

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心表示，國內今(16)日無新增確診病例，昨(15)日新增962例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計50,703例(含47,407例排除)，其中395例確診，分別為340例境外移入及55例本土病例。確診個案中6人死亡，155人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, maintaining 395 confirmed cases in Taiwan.

Yesterday saw an additional 962 pneumonia-related reports e released, and the tally as of press time was 50,703 (including 47,407 already dismissed), with 395 confirmed.

Among the 395 confirmed cases, 340 are imported and 55 are categorized as local infections.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, 155 out of quarantine and the rest are currently still being isolated in hospitals.

指揮中心指出，全球累計2,059,582例確診，分布於184個國家/地區；病例數以美國636,350例、西班牙177,633例、義大利165,155例、法國147,863例及德國127,584例為多；病例中133,138例死亡，以美國28,326例、義大利21,645例、西班牙18,579例、法國17,167例及英國12,868例為多。

According to the CECC, there are 2,059,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions, including 636,350 in the U.S., 177,633 in Spain, 165,155 in Italy, 147,863 in France and 127,584 in Germany, with a total of 133,138 deaths as of Thursday.