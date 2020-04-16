誠品將公布敦南接班人　「這間分店」呼聲最高 | Eslite to unveil location of next 24/7 bookstore on April 23

【看英文中國郵報學英文】陪伴讀者30年不熄燈的誠品敦南店即將於2020年5月31日正式謝幕。登上CNN評選全球最酷書店，全世界第一間24小時不斷電的書店，成為台灣最具代表性的文化指標。

Most people don’t know but Eslite Dunnan Bookstore, which is open 24/7 since 1990, will close on May 31. As the first 24-hour bookstore in the world, the Dunnan store was praised by CNN as one of the “coolest bookstores in the world.” It has since become one of the cultural landmarks of Taiwan.

至於下一間誠品敦南店面的接班人是誰？各分店都有其擁護者，因此誠品書店推出新24小時書店大預測，五大分店包括信義、松菸、南西、園道、台大，各個化身為獨具風格的候選人，讓粉絲選邊「讚」，看誰能成功預測下一間24小時書店據點。

The question now is which location will become the next 24/7 bookstore? Each store has already its supporters so the company has launched an online campaign to decide which store is the most suitable. Eslite said that five candidates are on the list: Eslite Xinyi store, Eslite Spectrum Songyan Store, Eslite Spectrum Nanxi, Eslite Spectrum Park Lane by CMP Store and Eslite NTU Store.

Fans can vote for their favorite store which can also interact with voters online.

誠品將於4月23日公布新24小時書店。

Eslite will announce the winning location on April 23.

每位書店候選人依照其特色、風格推出不同的政見，與粉絲互動相當有趣。其中號稱「顧客顏值五間之冠」的信義店獲得網友的呼聲最高。

Among the five candidates, Xinyi is said to have many handsome and beautiful customers. It’s the favorite so far.