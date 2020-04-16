Taiwan reports no new COVID-19 cases, tally remains at 395

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Thursday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections for a second time this week, maintaining 395 confirmed cases in Taiwan.

Yesterday saw an additional 962 pneumonia-related reports being released, and the tally as of press time was 50,703 (including 47,407 already dismissed), with 395 confirmed.

Among the 395 confirmed cases, 340 are considered as imported and 55 are categorized as local infections, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 155 of the COVID-19 patients in the country have already been released from quarantine, Chen said, noting that the trend has been on a decline since Taiwan began implementing strict home quarantine measures on all inbound passengers since March 14.

“Compared with the rest of the world, Taiwan as of right now is doing pretty well when it comes to containing the disease,” he added.

According to the CECC chief, Taiwan has so far been able to keep its coronavirus death rate relatively low at 1.52 percent, compared with the global average of 6.4-6.5 percent to date.

Also, among the country’s infection cases, its recovery rate currently stands at 39.2 percent, he added.

According to the CECC, there are 2,059,582 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions, including 636,350 in the U.S., 177,633 in Spain, 165,155 in Italy, 147,863 in France and 127,584 in Germany, with a total of 133,138 deaths as of Thursday.

“Taiwan, however, cannot let its guard down,” Chen said, reminding the public to always exercise personal hygiene such as washing their hands thoroughly and to practice social distancing in public spaces.