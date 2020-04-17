藥師也要休息！19日起藥局周日可不賣口罩｜Pharmacies to stop selling face masks on Sundays: CECC

【看英文中國郵報學英文】口罩實名制上路後，各大健保藥局門口，總是開業前就有長長的排隊人龍，不少藥局都頻頻哭訴，實名制上路後人力吃不消，隨著網購口罩的開放，指揮中心也祭出最新規定，放寬藥局可以從19日起，選擇周日不賣口罩。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday announced that NHI designated pharmacies can decide whether to stop selling face masks on Sundays, effective on April 19 over pharmacy workers’ heavy workload.

中央流行疫情指揮中心今(17)日表示，民眾透過口罩實名制2.0網路預購人數越來越多，考量遞送口罩的郵差，以及協助配銷實名制口罩的藥師、藥劑生和衛生所人員的辛勞，為讓其有時間休息，因此自4月19日起，每個星期日將不再配送口罩至參與實名制的健保特約藥局及衛生所。

In light of their long working hours, the government announced that the face masks won’t be sent to the designated pharmacies and local health bureaus across Taiwan on Sundays, the center said.

指揮中心進一步指出，藥局若星期一到星期六仍有剩餘口罩沒賣完，星期日有營業且有意願販售，亦樂見其成不反對，並感謝其服務的熱忱。

However, if the pharmacies still have face masks in stock and staff to operate on Sunday, the government would be thankful for their contribution instead of being opposed it.

口罩實名制2.0操作方式已越來越便利，建議民眾可多加利用網路預購方式購買口罩。指揮官陳時中提到，兩個多月了，藥局的朋友們都非常辛苦，沒有週休二日，因此在星期天決定不配發口罩，讓他們休息一天，請民眾諒解，因為大家都很辛苦，希望民眾盡量用網路購買，到了今天中午網路預購量其實也已經達到220萬了。

In addition, the center advised the public to make use of the online face masks ordering system, adding that 2.2 million people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of today noon.

The fifth round of online pre-ordering system of face masks runs from April 15 to 17 for which the collection date is set between April 23 and May 6.