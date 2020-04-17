老外看台灣 / 波蘭攝影師記錄「花東最美公路」最推五大秘境 | Discover the most beautiful coastal highway in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】北起花蓮縣花蓮市，南至台東縣太麻里鄉美和，全長178公里的臺11線，享譽「台灣最美海岸公路」美名。從高雄到花蓮，來自波蘭的攝影師安德開啟公路之旅，一路上為大自然的鬼斧神工所震懾，右手邊是一望無際的蔚藍太平洋，左手邊是綿延無盡的秀麗山巒。擅長用照片說故事的安德將帶著大家領略這條「最美公路」的迷人之處。

Provincial Highway 11, which connects Hualien city to Taitung county, is known as the most beautiful coastal highway in Taiwan. Amedee, a Polish photographer who recently took a road trip from Kaohsiung to Hualien, was amazed by the breathtaking landscapes along in southern Taiwan. Driving along the highway, Amedee, who excels at telling stories through photographs, takes you to the fascinating eastern coast of Taiwan.

安德2013年首次踏上台灣這塊土地，當時一個背包、一臺相機，與一般背包客一樣探索這個位於東太平洋的島嶼，誰也沒想到，一待竟待了七年。若要說為什麼喜歡台灣，安德能列出數千個愛上台灣的旅遊，包括台灣人的溫暖、令人垂涎的美食、自然景觀等等，他將對於這塊土地的了解、熱愛，化為文字、照片與大家分享。

The Polish photographer set foot on Taiwan for the first time in 2013. With his a backpack and camera, he wasn’t different from other backpackers in Taiwan; yet, he has been here for more than seven years which gives him a different perspective on Taiwan. When asked his reason for settling here, he would list thousands of reasons, such as friendliness of local people, mouthwatering delights and scenery.

首站來到台東縣成功鎮的三仙台風景區，橫臥在大海上的八拱跨海步橋，宛如一條海上巨龍銜接三仙台和台灣本島，是東部海岸絕不可錯過的知名地標。

The first stop on the route is Sanxiantai. Located in the north of Chenggong Township in Taitung County, Sanxiantai boasts a huge bridge that links the offshore island and the trail in a 2-hour-long journey. Due to the strong weathering and erosion, the natural wonders around make the spot one of the must-see destinations on the eastern coast.

走路走累了泡個溫泉剛剛好！安德跋山涉水探訪有著「最美野溪溫泉」之稱的栗松溫泉，其不同於一般地湧式溫泉，泉水從山壁石縫湧出，形成如瀑布一般泉瀑，有如仙境般的景象是許多野溪愛好者的天堂。但要享受這仙境般的泡湯體驗可沒有那麼簡單，來回約3.7公里，必須登山、溯溪，從入口至溫泉來回約兩小時。

After the long walk, Amedee headed for a dip into Lisong Hot Spring. Different from other hot springs in the region, the secret spot, known as the “most beautiful wild hot spring,” features breathtaking hot spring waterfalls flowing out from the rocks in a dream-like scene. The destination attracts thousands of nature lovers from far and near every year. However, it’s not that easy to visit this paradise. The hiking trail to this spot is 3.7 kilometers in length and the round trip takes around 2 hours.

沿著臺11線公路繼續上路，過了花蓮台東邊界，開車約七分鐘，即抵達「台灣最美海景」石梯坪風景區。沿著石板步道前進，陣陣浪濤聲不絕於耳，可近距離觀察各式海蝕溝、海蝕崖、珊瑚礁地形。

After crossing the boundary between Taitung and Hualien counties, he had driven for seven minutes and arrived at the Shitiping, which is known for its beautiful sea view. All kinds of landscapes are spread all over the scenic area including sea terrain, cliffs, and uplifted coral reefs.

上了車一路向北，不到30分鐘的車程，一片金黃梯田映入眼簾。位於豐濱鄉的「新社梯田」被譽為「太平洋左岸梯田」，除了無敵海景之外，稻田中還有設置竹編隧道、造型鞦韆、稻草人等景觀。前往梯田前要注意，東海岸稻田只有一期，從過年後插秧至七月收割，想看到海梯田務必要把握時間！

Hop on the car and heading north, within 30 minutes drive, the golden fields came into view. Located at the Fengbin Township, Sinshe terraces features stunning broad sea view and art installations such as a bamboo tunnel, swing and strawmen. Before going to the terraced fields, it should be noted that there is only one crop stage on the east coast. Therefore, visitors are advised to visit between February and July.

最後一站來到豐濱秘境大石鼻山步道(龜庵山步道)，步道座落於磯崎海水浴場旁，沿著木棧樓梯上坡走15分鐘，海天一線美景盡收眼底，一旁就是磯崎海水浴場，坐在涼亭吹風望著海發呆，都市煩憂盡拋到腦後，堪稱是東部CP值最高的觀景步道。

The last stop is the Dashibi Mountain Trail (Guay-an Mountain Trail) in Fengbin Area. It is located next to the Jiqi Beach, and by following the wooden staircase uphill, in just 15 minutes, Amedee arrived at the gazebo. Sitting there, he overlooked the sea, and left all the worries of the city behind.