外媒大讚台灣防疫成效　台灣一週內二度榮登CNN | CNN again lauds Taiwan’s COVID-19 response

【看英文中國郵報學英文】在2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）肆虐下，許多國家措手不及努力緩解不斷攀升的確診案例，台灣也在此時因防疫成效較佳引來國外媒體的關注。CNN繼前日分析各國女性領袖在疫情下的絕佳表現，於昨（16)日再度提到台灣，專文分析中，將台灣、冰島、韓國和德國列為四大值得效仿的最佳防疫國度。

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to rage, many countries are scrambling to slow down the number of infections, except Taiwan. The self-ruled island has gained the upper hand in the war against the virus and foreign media have taken notice of Taiwan’s virus-prevention efforts.

Following an article from CNN praising women leaders across the world earlier this week, the global media again mentioned Taiwan in an analysis explaining how 4 governments succeeded in flattening the curve alongside Iceland, South Korea and Germany.

文中，作者列出台灣成功背後的四大原因：做好萬全準備、反應迅速、檢測隔離和追蹤以及結合科技和大數據。

The CNN report lists four reasons behind Taiwan’s current success: preparedness, fast reaction, testing capacity, tracing and quarantine of potential contacts using big data and tech.

報導中，CNN提到台灣記取之前SARS的教訓，在此事件後組成了中央流行疫情指揮中心，得知有新型冠狀肺炎的消息後，於1月20日啟動，在短短三週內擬定了將近120個防疫新政策。

After the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak, CNN points out that Taiwan rightly established the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The center was swiftly activated on Jan. 20 after Taiwan received news of the novel coronavirus. In just three weeks, more than 120 virus-prevention actions were put into place.

台灣也快速的審核所有進出旅客，在中國向世界衛生組織報告新疫情的前夕就已開始動作，發佈對武漢的旅遊警示，指揮中心也在每天向大眾開記者會說明疫情。

Taiwan was also quick in screening passengers who arrived at the airport for fever or pneumonia-related symptoms.

Before the confirmation of COVID-19’s people-to-people transmission was made by the World Health Organization (WHO), Taiwan had already issued travel restrictions to Wuhan and the CECC began holding press conferences every day to keep the public up-to-date.

CNN也大讚台灣進行廣泛追蹤，將所有可能的接觸者隔離，甚至二度檢測有流感症狀的民眾，確保不是患有新冠肺炎。

CNN also praised Taiwan for widespread testing and requesting self-quarantine for those who may have contracted the virus or been in contact with them.

The article further pointed out that Taiwan even went as far as retesting people to make sure they weren’t misdiagnosed.

文末，台灣健保再次受外媒肯定，列出台灣利用此結合入境數據，打造出即時性的警報，確保人民安全。

Last but not least, Taiwan’s National Health Insurance (NHI) was commended for using big data among other strategies, allowing Taiwan authorities to issue timely alerts to ensure public’s safety.