What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

U.S. states and regions with declining coronavirus infections and strong testing would be able to begin the gradual reopening of businesses and schools under new White House guidelines.

The approach was outlined by President Donald Trump on a call with the nation’s governors as the extent and depth of the financial pain from the global pandemic became clearer with the ranks of America’s unemployed swelling toward Great Depression-era levels.

But it doesn’t look as if life will be returning to normal anytime soon. Some places could see at least some restrictions remain in place through the end of the year.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

—Older Americans, the age group most at risk from the new coronavirus, are being invited to join a U.S. study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

—Guatemala has again suspended flights carrying people deported from the U.S. after 44 deportees arrived this week and tested positive for the coronavirus.

—Only one person is overseeing the spending of the $2 trillion that Congress unleashed to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

— With arthouses closed and film festivals cancelled, movies are finding a new venue i n a relatively new streaming service, The Criterion Channel.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

___

ONE NUMBER:

— 22 million: Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

___

IN OTHER NEWS:

— LOVERS’ GAZE: A co-worker snapped a photo of two nurses, a husband and wife, in an eye-to-eye embrace despite layers of protective gear. The image is inspiring people around the globe.

— HELPING CONNECTIONS: A 19-year-old Rhode Island man has set up a program to help coronavirus patients who aren’t allowed to receive visitors while in the hospital stay connected to their loved ones.

___

