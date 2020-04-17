好消息！連兩天守住了　陳時中喜曝「零確診」| Taiwan reports zero new infections for 3rd time this week

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新冠肺炎疫情持續延燒，國內確診人數在400大關前止步，連兩天傳來好消息，國內都是「零確診」，目前累計確診共395人。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Friday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, maintaining 395 confirmed cases in Taiwan.

央流行疫情指揮中心表示，國內今(17)日無新增確診病例，昨(16)日新增910例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計51,603例(含48,680例排除)，其中395例確診，分別為340例境外移入及55例本土病例。確診個案中6人死亡，166人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

指揮中心指出，全球累計2,156,756例確診，分布於184個國家/地區；病例數以美國667,801例、西班牙182,816例、義大利168,941例、法國165,027例及德國130,450例為多；病例中142,548例死亡。

Yesterday saw an additional 910 pneumonia-related reports released, and as of press time, the tally is 51,603 (including 48,680 already dismissed), with 395 confirmed.

Among the 395 confirmed cases, 340 are imported and 55 are categorized as local infections.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 166 of the COVID-19 patients in the country have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

According to the CECC, there are 2,156,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions, including 667,801 in the U.S., 182,816 in Spain, 168,941 in Italy, 165,027 in France and 130,450 in Germany, with a total of 142,548 deaths as of Thursday.