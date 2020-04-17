假日回暖出遊計畫！　中北部必訪桐花秘境 | Enjoy sea of Tung blossoms across Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】每到四月，隨著氣溫逐漸回暖，全台各地飄著四月雪，迎接桐花季。不妨趁著週末假日好天氣，出去走走踏青賞花是個好選擇！而這個時節也正是螢火蟲出沒的季節，以下盤點必訪賞桐花景點，也提醒在戶外活動保持1公尺以上社交距離，若人潮較多務必戴上口罩。

Starting in mid-April, the northern and central parts of Taiwan are covered with a white blanket — Tung blossoms, an icon of the Hakka culture for the members and friends of the Hakka community. Spring is also the season of fireflies and a good excuse to reconnect with nature after several weeks of self-imposed confinement (remember to keep a social distance of 1 meter outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic)!

若你住在北部，可以參考新北市政府推出的「賞桐地圖」，裡面清楚標出各區賞桐步道秘境，以下介紹其中三個新北市不可不知的賞桐熱點！

If you live in northern Taiwan, you can refer to the “Tung blossoms map” launched by New Taipei City. Here is the list of three easy-to-access-to destinations to enjoy Tung blossoms.

平溪桐花火車 | Hop on a Train to See Tung Flowers in Pinxi!

菁桐火車站是傳統日式木造車站，鐵道對面有石底煤礦洗選場遺跡，附近的十分站有遠近馳名的十分大瀑布，每年到了桐花季，從菁桐站至十分站沿途，可欣賞盛開的油桐美景。

Jingtong Railway Station is a traditional Japanese wooden station. You will find nearby the remains of a coal preparation plant and further up the hills the breathtaking Shifen Waterfall. As the tung blossoms season draws near, you can enjoy the beautiful views of blooming tung flowers along the way from Jingtong railway station to Shifen Station.

深坑賞桐步道 | Shenkeng Wanfu ecological park

距離台北市約15分鐘車程的深坑是台北人假日休憩的好場所。深坑區佔地1公頃的萬福生態公園滿地都是雪白油桐花，漫步其中相當浪漫。沿著深坑路繼續走，天龍宮後的阿柔洋公館後賞桐步道也相當值得一訪，不到1小時即抵達桐花道幽谷。賞完桐花後，還可以到深坑老街品嚐臭豆腐、客家美食。

Shenkeng, about a 15-minute drive from Taipei City, is a good place for you to relax on holidays. The 1-hectare Wanfu ecological park in Shenkeng District is now covered with snow-white tung flowers.

Continue to walk along Shenkeng Road, and you will see the trail behind the Arouyang mansion. The trail is worth a visit! Within one hour hike, you will arrive at the Tung blossom valley. After enjoying the Tonghua, you can also visit Shenkeng Old Street to taste the stinky tofu and Hakka cuisine.

三生步道| Sansheng riverbank trail

位於三芝區的三生步道總長2公里，步道視野遼闊，可欣賞大片梯田景觀，是週末健行、賞桐的遊憩景點。

Located in Sanzhi District, The Sansheng riverbank trail is 2 kilometers long. The trail features a full view of terraced fields and rows of tung blossom trees. It is a recreational spot for hiking on the weekend.

如何搭大眾運輸前往？搭乘捷運至淡水站後，於站外右側的公車站轉搭淡水客運往三芝、金山、基隆方向的班車，於「新庄子」下車，再步行前往。

How to get there? After taking the MRT to Danshui Station, take the Danshui Bus to Sanzhi, Jinshan and Keelung at the bus stop on the right outside the station. Then get off at “Xinzhuangzi” stop and walk to your destination.

苗栗造橋鄉劍潭古道 | Jiantan Historic Trail

位於造橋鄉的劍潭古道歷史悠久，全長2.5公里，入口處就能看到大片桐花花海，近年來成為桐花季最夯景點之一。古道上有三座涼亭，視野相當遼闊。

With a total length of 2.5 kilometers, the Jiantan Historic Trail in Zhaqiao Township has a long history. At the entrance, you can see a vast sea of Tonghua flowers blooming. There are three pavilions on the ancient trail where overlook the small town at the foot of mountains.

如何搭大眾運輸前往？搭乘火車至苗栗火車站，苗栗客運搭乘5801路公車，錦水村站下車步行約8分鐘即可到達。

How to get there? Take the train to Miaoli Railway Station, take Miaoli Bus route 5801 and get off at Jinshui Village stop s and walk for about 8 minutes.

三義西湖度假村 ｜West Lake Resortopia

佔地60公頃的苗栗三義西湖渡假村園內種植千餘棵油桐樹，四大賞桐區域各有特色，遊客不但可以欣賞湖光山色，還能看到盛放的大片白色油桐。此外，園區內生態多樣，每到五月還能欣賞螢火蟲。

The West Lake Resortopia in Sanyi Township, Miaoli county, which covers 60 hectares, features more than a thousand tung trees. In the huge park, each of the four major spots featuring Tung trees boasts a unique landscape. You can not only enjoy the lake and mountains but also see the sea of white Tung blossoms. In addition, the park’s ecology is diverse, and fireflies glowing in the dark can be seen every May.

如何搭大眾運輸前往？ 三義站火車站下車後再搭乘計程車往西湖渡假村約十五分鐘可達。

After taking a train to Sanyi Railway Station, take a taxi to West Lake Resortopia for about 15 minutes.

南投埔里牛耳度假村｜New Era Art Resort & SPA

位在南投埔里的牛耳渡假村，擁有佔地2萬公頃大片綠地、花園種植桐花林，春寒乍暖之際，素潔油桐花鋪上一層雪白地毯。

Located at Puli Township, Nantou County, the New Era Art Resort & SPA covers 20,000 hectares of grassland and thousands of tung oil trees. It is one of the top spots to enjoy the “April Snow.”

素人藝術家「林淵」石雕創作零星分佈，每件作品皆藏著故事。渡假村內設有咖啡屋、以及SPA館，走累了，享受各式水療設施、三溫暖，洗去一天的疲憊。

In addition to the white flowers, there are stone sculptures created by local artist Lin and every piece of art in the resort has a story. What’s more? After walking around and having fun, you can have a revitalizing spa treatment and enjoy the sauna to relieve your stress and anxiety.