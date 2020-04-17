老外看台灣／美國型男大讚：我們應該「台灣化」｜U.S. dentist lists 20 of Taiwan’s best COVID-19 responses

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情持續延燒下，各國試圖以封城和關閉邊境防止病毒持續擴散。

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen, countries are attempting to stop infections from further spreading by enforcing lockdowns and closing borders.

美籍駐新加坡牙醫達斯丁(Dustin Pfundheller)目睹這個現象後，製作了一個小短片，並列出台灣如何能躲過封城危機的20項關鍵政策。

After witnessing this, a Singapore-based American dentist, Dustin Pfundheller, listed 20 rapid COVID-19 responses that Taiwan had, to exempt themselves from such drastic measures.

影片中，達斯丁指出當疫情剛開始時，台灣正值過年連假，也因此外媒預測台灣將是疫情染區第二嚴重的國家。

In the video, Pfundheller pointed out that when the virus first broke out around Chinese New Year, Taiwan was ranked the second highest in the world for the Coronavirus because of its close proximity to China.

然而，先進的技術加上快速擬定的防疫新政策，包括測量入境旅客體溫和規定其居家檢疫14天，台灣目前已成功地壓低確診案例和死亡率。

However, with the correct equipment and fast implementation of virus-prevention measures, including taking the temperatures and enforcing a 14-day quarantine to those entering the country, Taiwan has managed to keep the fatality rate low and the confirmed cases contained.

最後，達斯丁呼籲其他國家應該向臺灣看齊，並告訴觀眾「大家應多向台灣學習」。

Near the end of the video, Pfundheller said he wished more countries would use Taiwan as an example and urged everyone to “all be a little more like Taiwan.”