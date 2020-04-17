每日限定300人參觀！ 「全球最美日出」就在北部這裡！| Top spot to enjoy sunrise in northern Taiwan unveiled

【看英文中國郵報學英文】基隆和平島公園內的「阿拉寶灣」曾被外媒評為「全球21個最美日出觀賞點」。基隆市政府近日宣佈這處絕美秘境將於5月1日正式對外開放！

Once referred to by foreign media as one of the “21 most beautiful sunrise viewing destinations in the world,” the Alabao Bay in the Keelung Heping Island Park will officially open to the public on May 1, the Keelung government recently announced.

全區深度導覽4月1日即開放網路預訂，每日限定參觀名額300人。導覽路線由遊客中心出發，一路欣賞星光草原、萬善宮、慰靈碑、九曲橋以及阿拉寶灣，時間約1-1.5小時。

Since April 1, visitors can sign up online for a tour of the area, even though the tours are limited to 300 people per day for the time being.

The tour kickstarts at the visitors center and goes all the way to the Starlight Fields and Wanshan Temple, ending at Alabao Bay.

The journey tour takes between 1 to 1.5 hours to complete.

這次開放阿拉寶灣新增「守護岩專屬觀景窗」，遊客能清楚觀望海景與奇岩同框。

The opening of the Alabao Bay includes an additional observation platform that lets you get a view of the rocks and open sea, all in one glance.

若想報名導覽的遊客須於參觀前7天至和平島公園官網報名預約。

If who wish to sign up for the tour, you have to register a week prior to departure on the Heping Island Park official website.