Taiwan reports zero new infections for 3rd time this week

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Friday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, maintaining 395 confirmed cases in Taiwan.

Yesterday saw an additional 910 pneumonia-related reports released, and as of press time, the tally is 51,603 (including 48,680 already dismissed), with 395 confirmed cases.

Among the 395 confirmed cases, 340 are imported and 55 are categorized as local infections.

Maintaining Social Distancing Regulations

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 166 of the COVID-19 patients in the country have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

Despite Taiwan recording no new cases for the third time this week, Chen reiterated that the global pandemic has not subsided.

“However, the situation is still very serious around the world as global infections have climbed to around 2.2 million with the death toll hiked to near 145,000,” Chen said.

Hence, relevant social distancing regulations and virus prevention measures will still be enforced in Taiwan, Chen said.

“In general, the risk of community transmission is considered to be low, but we cannot be too relaxed,” he said.

Attracting International Attention

Taiwan has recently been praised around the world by global media, including the NHK and CNN, for acting early and implementing virus prevention measures since the very start of the outbreak.

In a recent CNN feature, Taiwan was lauded for its “preparedness, fast reaction, testing capacity, tracing and quarantine of potential contacts using big data and tech.”

The NHK also took note that Taiwan authorities had banned foreigners from entering the country as early as March 19 and those who returned to Taiwan are subjected to 14 days of home isolation or quarantine.

In addition, those who violate the rules would be fined up to NT$1 million (US$3,3000), the NHK added.

According to the CECC, there are 2,156,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions, including 667,801 in the U.S., 182,816 in Spain, 168,941 in Italy, 165,027 in France and 130,450 in Germany, with a total of 142,548 deaths as of Thursday.