3／21前入境之外籍人士　停留期限得再延30天 | Foreigners who entered Taiwan before March 21, granted another 30 days extension

外交部3月時宣布，為因應世界各國針對新冠肺炎紛紛採取國境及飛航限制，於2020年3月21日（含）以前入境台灣的外籍人士，不論是持免簽證、落地簽證或停留簽證，其在台灣的停留期限一律自動延長30日，毋需另行申請。需注意的是，在臺總停留天數不得超過180天，且該政策僅適用於3/21前合法入境且停留期限尚未逾期者。

Amid the pandemic, many countries have imposed stricter travel restrictions with the number of flights dramatically declining and many travelers stuck in a foreign country as a result.

In order to deal with this situation, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) had announced in March that Foreign travelers who entered Taiwan before March 21 can extend their stay for 30 days automatically without applications required, no matter if they came here visa-free, with a visa on arrival, or with any other official visas.

Yet, the total days of the stay should not exceed 180 days, and the policy only applies to those who entered legally before March 21 and have not overstayed their legal stay period.

而有於近期疫情持續升溫，外交部於今日宣佈，停留時間再延長30天，結合三月的宣布，停留期限總共可延長60天。然總停留天數不得超過180天的規定不變，從入境第一天開始算起。該措施也將視疫情發展狀況檢討調整。

As the pandemic worsens, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Friday (April 17) another 30 days of extension, allowing for a total of 60 days-extension. However, the regulation that the total stay should not exceed 180 days remains the same, counting from the first day of arrival. These regulations may further be adjusted as circumstances require.