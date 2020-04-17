穿越時空120年 金門山后古蹟之旅 | Kinmen’s monuments – The island where time stopped

【看英文中國郵報學英文】金門早在清朝初期就是往返東南亞重要的通商口岸，許多至南洋經商致富的商人回來興建融合中西風格的洋樓，至今保留完善，來到金門山后，彷彿穿越時空，悠遊於百年古蹟聚落間的絕代風華場景裡。

As early as the Qing Dynasty, Kinmen had been a critical port connecting Southeast Asia.

Successful businesspeople influenced by foreign culture brought home exoticness, which was then integrated into architectural designs.

Buildings constructed back then have been well preserved at the Shanhou Village in Kinmen where visitors wandering through the historic monuments will feel like they’ve traveled back in time.

座落在金門東北角，山后聚落建於清光緒26年（1900年），當時是赴日經商的王氏富商豪宅。山后聚落這16棟融合巴洛克風格及閩式傳統建築的豪宅聚落，還有王氏宗祠與學堂的建築，精緻的彩繪、石雕、與磚雕在在展現了百年前傳統建築的工藝技術。保留完善的山后聚落，是金門第一個開放成為觀光景點的聚落，規劃為「金門民俗文化村」。

Located on the northeast corner of Kinmen, Shanhou Village was built in the Qing Dynasty around 1900 during the rein of the Guangxu Emperor.

It used to be the mansion of a wealth family surnamed Wang who did business in Japan. Shanhou Village consists of 16 buildings plus an ancestral hall and school, all of which designed with a mix of Baroque style and traditional Fujian architecture.

The exquisite paintings, carved bricks and stones demonstrate the craftiness of architects decades ago. The well-preserved settlement was the first village in Kinmen opened to visitors, and later became the “Shanhou Folk Culture Village”.

位於金門西南隅的「水頭村」，是金門國家公園範圍內7個重要傳統聚落，也是擁有全島豪華洋樓「番仔厝」數量最多的聚點。其中最具看頭的「得月樓」主人黃氏當年至印尼經商致富，衣錦榮歸蓋了這棟結合西式洋樓、防禦用槍樓、閩式的豪宅。2層樓高的巴洛克風洋宅，從斑駁的樑柱雕塑，依稀可見當年豪華。其後代家眷住的那棟南洋風味洋樓，目前由金門國家公園改建為「出洋客的故事」主題館。

Located on the southwest corner of Kinmen, Shuitou Village is one of the seven important traditional settlements on the island which has the highest number of extravagant western buildings.

Among them, Deyue Tower is the most impressive, built by a business man surnamed Huang, who went traveled to Indonesia for business.

This building is an integration of western and Fujian architecture, with a tower equipped with a defense mechanism. The two-storey Baroque-style mansion, from the mottled beams and pillars sculpture, one can tell the sumptuousness it enjoyed in the past.

The more Pacific-styled mansion in which succeeding generations resided has been remodeled into a themed pavilion by Kinmen tourism agencies.

金門的精神堡壘莒光樓，建於西元1952年，以中國傳統建築的作法，將傳統城樓放在現代建築的基座之上，獨特建築美感〪是為了表彰在古寧頭戰役中的國軍官兵而建，也傳達「固若金湯，雄鎮海門」的戰地精神，成為金門征戰時期最具代表性的地標〪

Built in 1952, some say Juguang Tower is Kinmen’s spiritual fortress.

Overall it took away from traditional Chinese architecture and then placed on top of a modern pedestal, creating an unique archetectural aesthetics.

The tower was constructed to honor the national army in the Battle of Guningtou and convey the spirit of war, making it the most representative landmark for Kinmen during the war.

金門最熱鬧的商店街「模範街」，整條約75公尺的商店街，西元1924年由金門縣商會集資由南洋引進的「五腳基」型式的商街建築，融合南洋風的洋樓以集中式的閩式建築風格，中西融合式的建築，見證金門將近百年的繁華熱鬧。

Kinmen’s most lively commercial block is a 75-meter long street called “Model Street”.

In 1924, Kinmen’s Chamber of Commerce funded and introduced buildings with pedestrian arcades – a then popular style in Southeast Asia.

The exotic designs mixed with a denser Fujian-style architecture have since witnessed the prosperity of Kinmen for nearly a century.