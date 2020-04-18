天涯、海角 阿朗壹古道 | Walking to the end of the world: Alangyi!

【看英文中國郵報學英文】連接屏東旭海跟台東南田，阿朗壹古道，曾因為管制嚴謹難以進入，因此得以保留完整豐富的生態資源,被譽為台灣最神秘的天涯海角。因為南迴改的通車，讓這條神秘的古道再度被注意，就讓本期Discover Taiwan帶大家一探這條神秘谷道的美麗景致。

Alangyi Historic Trail connects Hsuhai village, Pingtung with Nantian village, Taitung. Previously it was hard for visitors to enter due to strict control which is way it has been able to retain complete and rich ecological resources, and is known as the most mysterious corner in Taiwan.

Because of the opening of the South-Link Highway Expansion Project, this mysterious old road caught national attention again. In this issue of Discover Taiwan, we will take you to the beautiful and mysterious valley.

阿朗壹古道是清朝同治年間為了便利台灣東西部交通往返所需，所建立的八條台灣東西部貫穿步道其中一條，經歷了150年後，至今保留最完善的一條古道。

又再度引起遊客們探訪這條古道奧秘的興趣，為了保護這條古道的完整性，避免過度開放觀光破壞其生態，嚴格控管每日遊客造訪登記，才能一探台灣最神秘的天涯海角古道。

Alangyi Historic Trail was one of the eight roads connecting eastern and western Taiwan constructed in the Tongzhi era of the Qing Dynasty to facilitate transportation. After 150 years, it is the best preserved ancient trail in the country. Once again under national spotlight, strict restrictions on the daily capacity are introduced in order to protect the trail, avoid excessive development and damage to its ecology due to tourism. Visitors must register with authorities to explore the most mysterious ancient trail.

阿朗壹古道是一段擁有豐富動植物資源的海岸線，延綿約八餘公里，全程走完需四到六小時。若是從台東端出發，一開始路線相對平坦，過了台東縣與屏東縣的縣界－塔瓦溪之後，會來到佈滿特有原石的礫灘。許多遊客會把圓石堆疊成一座小塔的樣子，據說是有祈福之意。爬上陡峭的上坡路段，前方即是景緻遼闊的太平洋美景。古道沿線豐富的生態資源以及保存完整的古蹟，更讓這趟阿朗壹古道每個角落、每段路程，都充滿耐人尋味的驚喜發現。

Stretching more than eight kilometers, Alangyi Historic Trail is a section of coastline with abundant animal and plantation resources. It takes four to six hours to complete the whole journey. If you start from the Taitung end, the route is relatively flat at first. After passing Tawa River, the county border of Taitung and Pingtung, you will come to a beach full of round stones. Many tourists will stack the stones into a small tower, which is said to be an act of blessing. Climb up the steep uphill section, and in front of you is the vast Pacific Ocean. The rich ecological resources and the well-preserved historic sites along the ancient trail enrich every step of the way with intriguing surprises.

「阿朗壹」其實是排灣族安朔部落的舊稱，如今的安朔部落就位於古道台東端入口附近。而古道的歷史也與原住民文化息息相關，早在明鄭時期，漢人往東屯墾，逼著原住民往更東邊遷移，阿塱壹古道就是排灣族人串連台灣東部與西部最重要的交通便道。遊客前往阿朗壹古道前，不妨放慢腳步，在安朔部落多停留，體驗排灣族的文化與美食。

“Alangyi” is actually the old name of the Aljungic village of the Paiwan people. Today, the Aljungic tribe is located near the Taitung entrance of the historic trail, which history is also closely related to the culture of the indeginous people. As early as the Ming-Zheng Period , as the Han settlers pushed inland, the indeginous people were forced to migrate further east. The Alangyi Historic Trail is the most important path for the Paiwan people to travel between eastern and western Taiwan. Visitors may wish to slow down a bit before heading into the trail, take a look a the Aljungic village to experience the culture and cuisine of the Paiwan tribe.

交通資訊

地址：945屏東縣牡丹鄉

開放資訊：需8天前跟屏東縣政府申請，並由解說員引導。未申請不得進入。禁止攜帶任何寵物，進入古道須攜帶有照片之證件。

入山申請方式：至屏東縣牡丹鄉旭海觀音鼻自然保留區網站（http://210.17.120.61/syuhai/ ) 申請。解說員費用每日/每次酌收新台幣$3,000元

聯絡電話：08-732-0415 #3743或08-733-7591

Transportation Guide:

Address: 945, Pingtung County, Mudan Township

Opening hours: You need to apply with the Pingtung County Government 8 days prior and have a guide throughout. No pets are allowed. Photo identification is required to enter the ancient trail.

How to apply: Apply on the Hsuhai Nature Reserve website（http://210.17.120.61/syuhai/), Guide fee is NT$ 3,000 / day

Phone: 08-732-0415 #3743, 08-733-7591