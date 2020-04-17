5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news and stories that are being talked about:

1. SPACE STATION CREW LANDS IN KAZAKHSTAN

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space.

2. ANXIETY REMAINS HIGH 25 YEARS AFTER OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING

Ordinarily, survivors and victims’ families would gather Sunday at the memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Building once stood to pay tribute to the lives that were lost in the Oklahoma City bombing 25 years ago, but these are not ordinary times.

3. SKOREAN COURT TO RE-OPEN CASE ON ABUSIVE VAGRANT FACILITY

South Korea’s Supreme Court says it will re-open a case related to the enslavement and abuse of thousands of people at a vagrants’ facility in the 1970s and 1980s.

4. JERRY GIVENS DIES — Jerry Givens, who served as Virginia’s chief executioner for 17 years before going to prison and becoming a prominent voice against capital punishment, has died. He was 67.

5. FDA APPROVES NEW BREAST CANCER DRUG – U.S. regulators approve a new drug for an aggressive type of breast cancer that’s spread in the body — including into the brain, where it’s especially tough to treat.