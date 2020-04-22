新加坡破口「一關鍵」 台灣應以此為借鏡｜Important lesson Taiwan should learn from Singapore’s coronavirus response

【看CP學英文】2019新型冠狀肺炎 (COVID-19)疫情持續延燒，直到近日許多國家皆向新加坡看齊，誇讚其成功減緩傳染病例，稱其防疫措施完善。

Most countries gazed upon Singapore’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak until very recently, calling it a masterclass in infectious disease mitigation.

出乎意料地，新加坡週一新增1,426例，週二單日新增1,111例，總確診人數達到9,125例，連續兩日新增突破1,000例，讓新加坡總病例數登上東南亞之冠。

Contrary to all expectations, the tiny city-state reported 1,111 new cases earlier Tuesday to increase its total to 9,125, the most in Southeast Asia. It marked the second straight day of over 1,000 new cases after a single-day high of 1,426 were announced a day earlier.

新加坡完善的醫療體系、可控的人口數和強而有力的政府卻無法抵擋這次疫情的襲擊。

Things have for sure started to fall apart in Singapore despite the world-class healthcare system, manageable population size and sweeping governmental powers which contributed to the country’s initial success in handling COVID-19.

為什麼呢？據報導，新加坡政府犯了致命的錯誤，忽視了移工人口，導致全國陷入疫情漩渦。

Why? Singapore authorities reportedly made a dangerous mistake – overlooking and sidelining its migrant worker population – which has spelled doomed for the entire country.

或許新加坡的政府和人民以為疫情已減緩而放下戒心，以致沒有顧及到移工群體，害其成為防疫破口。

The government (and perhaps the people of Singapore) maybe have considered that the COVID-19 cases were manageable to a certain extent and begun to fall into a bout of complacency with regards to non-Singaporean migrant workers.

忽略移工的下場讓新加坡成了全世界最嚴重的疫情區之一。

By not addressing the migrant worker population, however, Singapore has reached a stage where it’s worse off than even the most affected places in the world.

台灣應以新加坡為借鏡，政府須持續做好防疫宣導，全民（包括軍人在內）積極保持社交距離、做好防疫措施。

That’s an important lesson Taiwan needs to learn from Singapore, the government needs to remain active in promoting awareness of the virus and getting everyone, including the military, to actively participate in social distancing and preventive measures.