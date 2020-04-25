Top spot to enjoy sunrise in northern Taiwan unveiled

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Once referred to by foreign media as one of the “21 most beautiful sunrise viewing destinations in the world,” the Alabao Bay in the Keelung Heping Island Park will officially open to the public on May 1, according to Keelung authorities.

Since April 1, you can sign up online for a tour of the area, even though such tours are limited to 300 people per day for the time being.

The tour kickstarts at the visitors center and goes all the way to the Starlight Fields and Wanshan Temple, ending at Alabao Bay.

The journey tour takes between 1 to 1.5 hours to complete.

The opening of the Alabao Bay includes an additional observation platform that lets you get a view of the rocks and open sea, all in one glance.

If you wish to sign up for the tour, you have to register a week prior to departure on the Heping Island Park official website.