用App就能捐口罩給全球！陳時中：向國際展現全民心意 | Taiwan residents can choose to donate face masks to other countries

【看CP學英文】為呼應日前有民眾願意捐贈個人份額的口罩給國際，中央流行疫情指揮中心今（27）發起「護台灣 助世界」口罩響應活動，只要在「全民健保行動快易通」App中點選，就能夠將個人口罩頒捐贈給國際。指揮中心指揮官陳時中說，這項活動代表著全民向國際展現心意的機會。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday launched a Face Masks donation campaign in which Taiwan residents can donate their own quota of face masks to other countries.

This original campaign gives Taiwan nationals an opportunity to lend their hand to other people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) who heads the CECC.

「護台灣 助世界」口罩響應全民活動只要四項步驟，首先進入「全民健保行動快易通」後，點選「健康存摺」圖示，再點選「響應人道援助」，之後按下「我願意」選擇公開姓名或默默行善，就能完成。

If you are interested in joining this campaign, just follow the instruction below. First, log into the NHI mobile app, click “My Health Bank” and then press “Humanitarian Aid.” Next, click “I agree” and choose whether you want to do an anonymous donation or not.

陳時中提醒：「這是在大家可以買的範圍內，但你還沒買的，也就是14日9片，如果大家平常省吃儉用有剩餘，就可以把口罩捐出來；之後，國家會根據有多少醫療物資，來衡量做多少的口罩援助，讓全民向國際展現我們的心意。」

Only those who don’t use the quota of 9 face masks per two weeks can donate the face masks, Chen said. The authorities will take people’s donations and the national supply into considerations before they try to donate the face masks to other countries, Chen added.