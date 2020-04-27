荷蘭國慶空運3999朵鬱金香來台　向醫護致謝 | Netherlands thanks Taiwan’s medical staff with 3999 fresh tulips

【看CP學英文】新冠肺炎疫情持續延燒，荷蘭貿易暨投資辦事處在臉書粉絲團PO文表示，今天是荷蘭的國慶日國王節，專程空運3999朵荷蘭國花鬱金香，並配合焦糖煎餅送往流行疫情指揮中心等地，加深台荷情誼。

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office (NTIO) expressed gratitude to frontline medical staff in Taiwan with 3,999 tulips specially flown in from the Netherlands. The NTIO made the announcement was made on Facebook on Monday.

荷蘭貿易暨投資辦事處也說，除了拜訪外交部長吳釗燮外，他們也準備橘色鬱金香，由代表和辦事處同仁親手綁上荷蘭國旗三色的緞帶和特製卡片，搭配荷蘭焦糖煎餅，送到中央流行疫情指揮中心、指定收治重症患者與部分市轄醫院，以及桃園國際機場等29個單位。

In addition to the orange tulips tied with cards and ribbons of the tricolor Dutch flag, the NTIO sent Dutch stroopwafels to 29 places including the Epidemic Command Center, hospitals and the Taoyuan International Airport with the aim of enhancing Taiwan-Dutch friendship.

荷蘭貿易暨投資辦事處指出，目的是感謝他們堅毅的奉獻、慷慨的分享、嚴謹的把關，成就了另一個台灣奇蹟，也加深了台荷的友誼，希望下一個春天到來，又能見到彼此綻放的笑容。

The NTIO sent a thank you to those workers’ “determined contribution, generous sharing, and vigilant gatekeeping,” which created another miracle and deepened the friendship between Netherlands and Taiwan.