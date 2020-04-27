比爾蓋茲替中國說話　揭「關鍵一點」爆WHO與美關係｜Bill Gates defends China’s coronavirus response

【看CP學英文】微軟執行長比爾蓋茲在昨(26)日接收CNN訪問時，為中國的防疫能力說話，點出美國相較其他國家防疫成效差之千里。

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates pushed back against criticism of China in a CNN interview on Sunday, stressing that the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly poor compared to others.

比爾蓋茲在訪問中表示，美國近日將砲火對準中國，不斷指出中國沒有清楚表示病毒來源，這是共和黨故意要轉移焦點。

Bill Gates described the criticism of China over the coronavirus outbreak as a “distraction” by the Republicans who have accused China of not being transparent about the origins of the virus.

訪談中，比爾蓋茲說「中國如其他國家一樣，在病毒一開始出現時做對了很多事，也不可否認日後他們回頭看時可以清楚點出幾點疏忽的地方。」

“China did a lot of things right at the beginning, like any country where a virus first shows up,” he told CNN. “They can look back and say where they missed some things.”

Bill Gates claims that criticisms of how China lied and covered up the coronavirus is a “distraction”: “China did a lot of things right at the beginning … they avoided the incredible economic pain … I think there’s a lot of incorrect and unfair things said” This is all a lie pic.twitter.com/RlbwV0fUcA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2020

比爾蓋茲是僅次於美國全世界捐款給世界衛生組織最多的人。在美國正決議是否要暫時停止給世衛捐贈的同時，他也在訪談中稱讚世衛是一個厲害的組織。

Gates, whose foundation’s is the second largest donor to WHO behind the United States, also called World Health Organization a “phenomenal” agency amid the U.S. plans to halt funding to the UN-run global agency responsible for international public health.

「回頭來看我們也能看見世衛哪些地方可以做得更好；但這和其他國家沒什麼不同。差別在於世界衛生組織和其中一個國家有很親密的關係，也就是美國。」

“In the retrospective, we’ll see things that WHO could have done better, just like every actor in this whole picture,” he said. “But the WHO has a strong connection with one country. That country is the United States.”

他進一步點出，「許多前任和現任美國疾管署的官員任職於世界衛生組織，可見聯合國眾多組織中沒有任何一個國家比美國疾管署之於世衛來得親密。」

He continued: “The number of CDC people who are there, people who used to work for the CDC, there’s no UN agency more connected to a country than WHO is to CDC.”

截至週日(26)，美國疾病管制署通報32,853個新增案例，總確診案例數為928,619，死亡案例也增至52,459。

As of Sunday, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 928,619 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,853 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,020 to 52,459.