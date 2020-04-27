台灣可以幫忙／皮膚科醫師創社團為老外解惑疑難雜症！ | Taiwan dermatologists create Facebook page for foreigners seeking medical help

【看CP學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒(COVID-19)疫情延燒，各國的醫療人員都承載極大的壓力，導致許多有慢性病或突發病況的民眾在此期間沒有辦法就醫。

With the coronavirus pandemic having a toll on frontline medical workers worldwide, many patients with pre-existing medical conditions are finding it hard to seek medical help.

因此台灣的皮膚科醫生成立了一個台灣可以幫忙（Taiwan Can Help）臉書專頁供國外的朋友們尋求醫療資訊，幫忙解決皮膚相關問題。

With this observation in mind, a group of Taiwan dermatologists has decided to create a Facebook page for foreigners who may need to seek medical help but are not able to in their home country.

臉書貼文中，石博宇醫師分享近日在國外的朋友因受新冠肺炎影響無法向當地醫療機構求助，只好寄信詢問他。

In a Facebook post, Doctor Shi Po-yu shared the story of a friend who recently discovered some abnormalities on his skin and needed consulting. Amid the pandemic, however, he couldn’t go to the doctors and instead sent him an email to ask for help.

這讓石醫師意識到既然台灣醫療資源還有餘力，應伸出援手幫助其他國家的人，提供一個安全的國際社群讓大家可以提出問題。

This led Dr. Shi to invite Taiwanese doctors to lend a helping hand to the foreign community, making an international safe-space for people with medical issues.

臉書專頁如今已架設完成，主要是幫助國外的朋友，回覆僅開放經「台灣可以幫忙」認證的皮膚科醫生回答。

The Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/twcanhelp/) is now set up and is mainly for foreigners. All comments will be made by dermatologists verified by TWcanHelp.