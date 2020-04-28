香港推抗新冠病毒噴霧　神奇功效關鍵引熱議 ｜Miracle product? New antiviral coating can protect surfaces for 90 days

【看CP學英文】極力堆動各大企業或廠商在疫情肆虐的時期，定期消毒桌面和其他易觸碰的檯面來緩減疫情擴散速度。

Health officials strongly advise disinfect countertops and other frequently touched surfaces to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

在2019新型冠狀病毒(COVID-19)疫情下，香港的科學家近日宣佈發明了一個新的噴霧，讓桌面可以維持近90日的抗菌效果。

Amid the pandemic, Hong Kong scientists recently announced a new antiviral coating that could make surfaces virus-proof for 90 days.

根據外媒報導，MAP-1噴霧可以噴灑在大眾易碰觸的地方，如把手和電梯按鈕防止病毒傳染。

According to tabloid newspaper The Sun, the coating, called MAP-1, can be sprayed on surfaces frequently used by the public, such as handrails and lift buttons to protect against coronavirus.

香港科技大學的研究員花了10年才發明出此噴霧，使其可以極端的減少新冠病毒傳染率。

Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology reportedly spent 10 years developing the coating, which could be a game-changer and drastically reduce coronavirus transmission rates.

使用一次噴霧約7英鎊（約新台幣260元），數百萬個奈米膠囊內含消毒劑，即使乾掉之後，還能夠有效殺菌、抗病毒孢子。

The spray-on coating, which costs roughly £7 (NT$260) per use, boasts millions of nano-capsules containing disinfectants that remain effective in killing bacteria, viruses and spores even after it has dried.

主要研究員之一約瑟夫・關教授告訴媒體因為那些地方容易碰到，所以成了一個容易傳染疾病的環境。

“These places are frequently touched, and, at the same time, serve as a very effective medium for transmission of diseases,” one of the chief researchers, Professor Joseph Kwan, told The Sun.

與ㄧ般消毒液體如漂白水或酒精不同，MAP-1以對於溫度較敏感的微例子在與人體接觸後起效用殺死病毒。研究員也表示此消毒劑對於人體和環境無毒無害。

Unlike common disinfectants such as bleach or alcohol, MAP-1 disinfects using heat-sensitive particles that activate and kill viruses on human contact. It is also non-toxic and safe for skin and the environment, researchers said.

今年稍早，經過香港醫院臨床實驗後，MAP-1已通過官方許可，2月供大量消費者使用。

MAP-1 was approved for official and mass consumer use in February after clinical tests at a Hong Kong hospital and care home earlier this year.

噴霧將於下個月上架香港各大商店，而且目前已經用此噴霧噴灑在城中超過1000戶低收入家庭。

It will go on sale in Hong Kong shops next month and has already been sprayed around the homes of more than a thousand low-income families in the city.