260,000 Taiwan people joined face masks donation campaign

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) announced on Wednesday that 260,000 people had joined the face masks donation campaign as of Tuesday evening.

“Recently, the surgical face mask production has reached 17 million per day in average,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) who heads CECC said.

The national reserve supply of face masks topped 60 million. Asking of whether Taiwan’s production of face masks can meet the nationals’ demand, Chen said that 90 percent of Taiwan residents could buy face masks as of now now, meaning that the national supply is sufficient.

In a few weeks later, everyone will be able to buy their quotas of face masks, Chen added.

Earlier, the CECC launched the campaign in the hope of giving Taiwan nationals an opportunity to lend their hand to other people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The center urged people to support the campaign and keep donating face masks to assist countries struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are interested in joining this campaign, just follow this link. First, log into the NHI mobile app, click “My Health Bank” and then press “Humanitarian Aid.” Next, click “I agree” and choose whether you want to do an anonymous donation or not.