守住疫情！陳時中喜曝：連四天「零確診」｜Taiwan reports no new cases for 4th consecutive day, tally remains at 429

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(29)日表示，國內今日無新增個案；昨(28)日新增702例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報62,368例(含60,649例排除)，其中429例確診，分別為343例境外移入，55例本土病例及31例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中6人死亡，311人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 429.

On April 14, 16, 17, 26, 27 and 28 Taiwan didn’t record any new cases of COVID-19, nor did it report any on March 8 and March 9, according to CECC statistics.

The tally of pneumonia-related reports as of press time was 62,368 (including 60,649 already dismissed), with 429 confirmed infections.

Among the 429 confirmed cases, 343 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 31 belonging to the navy cluster infection cases.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 311 of the COVID-19 patients in the country have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

指揮中心進一步指出，4月20日及21日定點返台專案航班共460名湖北返台民眾，截至目前3人就醫治療中、2人陪同就醫，其餘持續於集中檢疫所密切健康監測。有關敦睦艦隊(磐石艦)群聚事件，截至目前掌握接觸者共1,996人，其中585人為居家隔離對象，已採檢461人，368人為陰性，其餘檢驗中；1,411人為自主健康管理對象。

According to the CECC, among the 460 passengers returning from Wuhan on flights on April 20-21, 3 have been hospitalized, with another 2 accompanying the patients. The rest are still being monitored.

As for the Panshi ship infections, the CECC has tracked down 1,996 contacts and 585 are currently under quarantine. Among the 461 tested, 368 have negative results while the rest are still undergoing tests.

A total of 1,411 contacts are under self-health management.

指揮中心表示，全球累計3,127,046例確診，分布於184個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,027,220例、西班牙210,773例、義大利201,505例、法國196,728例及英國161,145例為多；病例中216,363例死亡。

According to the latest tallies, there are 3,127,046 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions, including 1,027,220 in the U.S., 210,773 in Spain, 201,505 in Italy, 196,728 in France and 161,145 in the U.K., with a total of 216,363 deaths as of Wednesday.