Breathing new life into the century-old temple – Red Shine Gateway

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Situated on the bank of Da Han River, the Wu Shen Temple in Xinzhuang has been a local religious base for nearly three centuries, attracting a great number of believers nationwide.

To celebrate the 260th anniversary of the establishment and the birthday of Wu Shen (General Guan Yu, also known as Guandi, the saint of war) in 2020, ceremonial blessings and festive events have been planned. Wishing to showcase a refreshing outlook of the traditional event, the Wu Shen Temple Association has invited exhibition designers to bring a creative touch on the gateway in front of the temple, a temporary and reusable structure built every year during the celebration.

It’s rare that a traditional temple seeks the opportunity of modern installation arts in its sacred area. To answer their anticipation, PLAYFUL Design Studio delivered the “Red Shine Gateway,” where it transformed the complicated form of the old-style gateway, into a light handy structure with bright colors and layers of textures.

The design has drawn an amount of international attention after the project was published on the designboom, an online design magazine.

WISHING FOR ABUNDANCE AND SPIRITUAL SUPPORT

Blessed with a great agricultural environment and a perfect location for water transport, Xinzhung was the commercial center of northern Taiwan and the third of the most bustling cities on the island in the Qing Dynasty. Ever since then, Guan Yu has been worshiped among many businessmen in town. In 1760, during the Qianlong era, the prominent scholar named Douyou Hu from Fujian, China contributed his land and fortune to build the Wu Shen Temple for the local religion.

Located at the heart of Xinzhung Temple Street with a direct path towards the riverside, the temple has become an important local landmark after its completion. For the past three centuries, the temple has witnessed the history of Taiwan, and has been expanded, renovated and reconstructed for several times. The wooden structure of the two front hallways have already been replaced with reinforced concrete, however, the rest remains unchanged since the last renovation in 1868.

A DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN DIVINITY AND HUMANITY

The gateway in front of the temple is known as the dividing line between the worlds of the mortal and God. By walking through the gateway, you are able to enter the sacred space of God. In most annual celebration events, the gateway is usually built with simple temporary construction. The materials for the structure are usually used scaffolding of bamboo or steel poles, tied together with wires, and applied by printed Styrofoam or wooden boards that decorate the similar exterior of a traditional gateway.

On the other hand, the courtyard between the gateway and the temple is usually covered with corrugated metal plate to create a shade shelter from sun and rain. It is a semi-open ground for the crowds during the ceremonial celebration. When the events are over, the structure and the plate will be removed, leaving the courtyard open again; the materials can also be re-used in other occasions, and be reassembled in different shapes and sizes.

A GREAT CHARACTER OF LOYALTY AND HONESTY

Wu Shen Temple worships the saint of war, General Guan Yu, who was a historical figure born in the three-kingdom era of Chinese history( A.D. 160-220 ). He was a warrior in wars and a loyal servant to the emperor. Guan Yu was posthumously deified as the guardian of loyalty and righteousness, awarded the title of the “Saint of War”. He has been praised as a deity figure for centuries, even had been worshiped by the past emperors. In Taiwan, he is especially worshiped by military and police forces, as well as many businesses as their mentor and guardian. He is a figure that belongs in Taoism and Buddhism, making him one of the most popular deities in Taiwan.

The designers proposed two passionate expressions to the name of the gateway, which represents the genuine personality and noble character of Guan Yu.

“RED”: The color of integrity, red-faced image of Guan Yu, and the different tones of red colored in the structure.

“SHINE”: Light transmitted surface design allows light to shine through the semi-open temple courtyard, which portrays Guan Yu’s bright and brilliant spirit.

REVIVAL OF THE VINTAGE DESIGN

The designers cleverly collaborated the traditional construction methods with a contemporary presentation, by creating a reusable installation design that have never been seen in the setting of a temple space.

The structure of the Red Shine Gateway is built with the traditional bamboo scaffolding. The Xinzhuang Old Street was once a famous bamboo market in the ancient Taipei basin, also known as the “bamboo town.” As the Wu Shen Temple stands in the center of the very street, the designers specially chose bamboo as the building material, for a renewed texture and re-interpretation of local history. The structure is then supported by four connected arrays of bamboo layers, and each is painted with different tones of red color to enhance the visual perception of the space.

For an innovative approach, the team made the metal plates of the shade shelter over the courtyard partially transparent and partially red. Through the transparent layer, natural sunlight can gently flow into the temple space, while red layer symbolizes the red tiles that were widely used to build traditional temple roofs.

At night time, both vertical and horizontal LED light bars attached to the bamboo structure are well lit up, composing an abstract re-presentation of the gateway as light shimmers like candle lights in the temple. The red illumination show is arranged in several settings to show the heart-warming and enthusiastic characters of Guan Yu.

Erected on the busy and always crowded Temple Street, Red Shine Gateway seamlessly blends into the surrounding environment. The existing electricity cables that hover over the street are also skillfully integrated into our bamboo structure, giving the nearby public area a neat and bright look.

The transformation of the gateway also bridges the gap between people and the temple. The light and transparent spatial transition has successfully brought more visitors and activities into the sacred space.

As the original courtyard turns into a sheltered semi open space, during the daytime, neighbors and believers are welcomed into the atmosphere for praying and ritual events, or other cultural activities for the neighborhood.

Different scenes are taking place in the quieter evenings, as the flow of shimmering gateway lights waves with the illuminated street and the passing crowd, the Wu Shen Temple stands as a shining guide light watching over the neighborhood, and willingly witnesses the generations to come.

The exhibition of the Red Shine Gateway is lasting until the end of June.

Address: No. 340, Xinzhuang Road, Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City, 242