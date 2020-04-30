南迴秘境車站即將開放　揭開台東傳說「黃金隧道」 | Gorgeous abandoned train station to open to the public soon

【看CP學英文】全台灣有各地有不少特色火車站，像是多良車站、八斗子車站等等，廣闊無邊的海景吸引無數遊客前往朝聖。但位在台東縣大武鄉的古莊火車站擁有傳說中「黃金隧道」的美景，成為鐵道攝影迷朝聖地，但三年前因使用率低而暫時關站，近期政府將重啟車站，讓這遺世獨立的小站再度成為話題。

Taiwan has many one-of-a-kind railway stations featuring breathtaking landscapes, such as Duoliang and Badouzi Railway station. Many of them have even become the top tourist destinations.

Well, you may not know that Guzhuang Signal Railway station, situated in Dawu Township, Taitung, features a photo-worthy scene called the “Golden tunnel.” The small station has been closed for three years due to its low use rate.

However, the good news is that the mysterious station is expected to reopen soon and probably become the next top travel destination.

古莊車站是南迴鐵路由屏東進到台東的第一站，也是台東最南端的車站。為什麼叫黃金隧道呢？車站兩邊各有兩個隧道，長度都不過100公尺，當火車頭進入隧道那一剎那，光芒四射，整個隧道金光閃閃，吸引許多攝影師來此捕捉這須臾間的美景。

Located at the southernmost tip of Taitung, Guzhuang station is the first stop of the southern link line, which links the Pingtung and Taitung county.

But, why it’s called the “Golden Tunnel?” The station has one tunnel on each side and both tunnels are less than 100 meters in length.

With such a short length, when a train is approaching and going through the tunnel, you will see the train’s headlight lighten the dark tunnel, creating a dreamy scene.