不甩共軍直衝南海　美軍挑釁：我的航行自由｜US Navy challenges restrictions imposed in Spratly Islands: spokesperson

【看CP學英文】美國海軍於昨 (29) 日再次以執行「航行自由」為名將巡洋艦駛入南海。

The U.S. Navy sailed another ship through the South China Seas on Wednesday in a bid to further highlight the “freedom of navigation operation.”

一位美海軍發言人向新聞週刊表示，「我們藉由挑戰中國、越南和台灣對於『無害通過』的限制，來捍衛國際法中承認的海上航行自由權。」

“This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging the restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” a navy spokesperson told Newsweek.

週二，中國解放軍宣稱已驅逐闖入中國西沙領海的「貝瑞號」，而昨日稍早，美軍提康德羅加級巡洋艦「碉堡山號」駛入南海島礁。

Earlier that day, the USS Bunker Hill sailed through the Spratly Islands,（南沙群島） a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, one day after the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) claim that it expelled the USS Barry from the Paracel islands.

據報導，北京加強對於西沙、南沙群島的掌控，這些群島原先是由海南三沙管理。

Beijing reportedly tightened its grip on the disputed area by slicing control of the Paracel and Spratly island groups, which was originally managed by Sansha, in China’s Hainan province.

美國對於北京伸張對於南海的主權有很多異議。兩國皆在近幾週針對彼此控制疫情的方式互相攻擊，雙方皆試圖將罪嫁禍在另一方身上。

Washington disputes much of Beijing’s claim to the disputed South China Sea. The two nations have traded jabs in recent weeks over their respective handling of the global coronavirus pandemic, with each attempting to shift blame onto the other.

週三上午，美國國務卿蓬佩奧接受福斯新聞採訪表示，「中國共產黨有責任告訴全世界新冠病毒疫情是如何從中國爆發，影響全世界，重創全球經濟。而美國必須向他們追究責任。」

U.S. Secretary of State ramped up the accusations during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday morning. “The Chinese Communist Party now has a responsibility to tell the world how this pandemic got out of China and all across the world, causing such global economic devastation,” Pompeo said. “America needs to hold them accountable.”