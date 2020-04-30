喜迎五天「零確診」　陳時中：態度上可以高興一點 | Taiwan reports no new cases for 5th consecutive day

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(30)日表示，國內今日無新增確診病例；昨(29)日新增486例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報62,844例(含61,354例排除)，其中429例確診，分別為343例境外移入，55例本土病例及31例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中6人死亡，322人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 429.

On April 14-17 and April 26-29, Taiwan had no new cases of COVID-19, nor did it report any on March 8-9, according to CECC statistics.

Yesterday saw an additional 486 cases of pneumonia-related reports being released, bringing the tally as of press time to 62,884 (including 61,354 already dismissed), with 429 confirmed infections.

Among the 429 confirmed cases, 343 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 31 belonging to the navy cluster infection cases.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 322 of the COVID-19 patients in the country have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

指揮中心表示，全球累計3,204,232例確診，分布於184個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,053,963例、西班牙212,917例、義大利203,591例、法國198,215例及英國165,221例為多；病例中226,771例死亡。

According to the latest tallies, there are 3,204,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions, including 1,053,963 in the U.S., 212,917 in Spain, 203,591 in Italy, 198,215 in France and 165,221 in the U.K., with a total of 226,771 deaths as of Thursday.