Taiwan people donated nearly 3 million face masks to foreign countries

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) announced on Thursday that 350,000 people had joined the face masks donation campaign with a total of nearly 3 million face masks donated as of today 12 a.m.

The CECC launched the campaign earlier this week in the hope of giving Taiwan nationals an opportunity to lend their hand to other people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The center urged people to support the campaign and keep donating face masks to assist countries struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are interested in joining this campaign, just follow this link. First, log into the NHI mobile app, click “My Health Bank” and then press “Humanitarian Aid.” Next, click “I agree” and choose whether you want to do an anonymous donation or not.