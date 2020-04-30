老外看台灣／加拿大人有話要說 回到正常生活然後呢？ 其實生活周遭都被改變，只是大家沒發現，看看衛斯理的觀察👀 #老外看台灣 #加拿大 #新世界 #疫情 FOLLOW Wes Davies： Wes YT頻道：http://bit.ly/2kkQ9cr Wes IG：https://pse.is/QRBXT - 老外看台灣／加拿大人有話要說 回到正常生活然後呢？ Canadian YouTuber shares insight into Taitung County https://bit.ly/35jmJOT Posted by NOWnews 今日新聞 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Wes Davies, an English teacher from Canada living in southern Taiwan, recently shared a video in which he documented his trip in the beautiful Taitung County.

Davies visited several destinations, including Sanxiantai and Chishang, and he was amazed by the breathtaking view of the vast green fields and Pacific ocean.

With the Pacific Ocean on one side and the mountains on the other, Davies left behind the city’s hustle and bustle and had a quiet time reflecting on the changes that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to human beings.

“Even though the island seems small, it would take a lifetime to explore all that it has to offer,” he said.

Before the pandemic, when people were free to do anything they want, most were concerned about where to eat dinner or whether their favorite sports team would make the playoffs. “I don’t think we realized exactly how lucky we were,” he continued.

“Now, the pandemic has swept across the countries and human beings are facing unprecedented challenges,” he continued. However, what Davies wants to focus on now is not how terrible the world is, but “what comes next? Where do we go from here?”

“Why not make a new normal?” He pointed out that some positive articles are emerging from all this chaos. For example, due to Italy’s lockdown, the canals of Venice have never been cleaner.

In addition to the changes in nature, Davies shared his perspectives on the differences in society. So, let’s see what’s the “new normal?”

Full video link：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKtN6v7-7A4