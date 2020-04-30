老外看台灣／在台老外居家隔離手機壞掉　員警超暖心一舉眾落淚 | Foreigner receives surprise gift from police during Taiwan quarantine

【看CP學英文】新型冠狀病毒疫情肆虐下，台灣截至目前仍強制實施防疫管制措施，要求近期返國旅客必須實行14天居家隔離。

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the world, Taiwan is still enforcing strict confinement measures for travelers who recently returned from abroad under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

然而，有些外國人在面對居家隔離的艱困挑戰下，看到了一線希望，感受到台灣人的溫情。

However, for some, the ordeal turned out to have a silver lining.

美國傳教士兼牧師提姆住在台灣將近15年，最近他去印尼出差，返台後他依照規定進行自我隔離。

Timothy Conkling, who had been living in Taiwan for almost 15 years as a missionary and pastor, recently traveled to Indonesia for ministry, and upon his return, he was subject to quarantine.

提姆表示，居家隔離期間每天都會有員警來敲他的門，確認他是否待在家中，也會關心他、詢問他有什麼可以幫忙。

Rev. Conkling explained that every day an assigned police officer would come and knock on his door to make sure he was still inside and asked if he needed anything.

不久後，提姆的手機電池出問題，引起警方關切。

Soon after, Rev. Conkling’s phone battery stopped working which triggered an alarm to the police.

提姆向負責監督的田姓員警解釋手機狀況，出乎意料地，隔天員警竟送來一支全新的Asus手機，讓他在剩下的隔離日能使用手機。

After explaining everything to Claudia Tien, his assigned officer, Rev. Conkling was surprised to receive a new Asus Zen phone Max the next day to use for the rest of his time in quarantine.

員警貼心的舉動令提姆相當驚訝，並表達對於台灣政府、台北市警察局的感謝，讓接受居家隔離的人能夠有這麼棒的體驗。

The amazing and considerate move left a lasting impression on Rev. Conkling, and he expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Taiwan government and Taipei Police Department for making his quarantine experience wonderful.