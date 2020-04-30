無邊際繡球花海即將開放！　賞花秘境就在「北部」 | Discover blooming Hydrangeas in northern Taiwan!

【看CP學英文】五月開始即進入繡球花季，陽明山上「高家繡球花田」自2017年爆紅以來年年都吸引無數遊客到訪，除了目前現有的水車寮第一園區、水尾第二園區，第三園區預計於母親節當週5月10日開放，盛開時間約在5月30日至6月30日，想拍仙氣十足照片的人別忘了筆記下來！

As May approaches, the season of Hydrangeas is upon us. Since 2017, tourists have flocked from all over the world to this destination just to catch a glimpse of the beautiful scenery.

Aside from the first and second park areas, a third will be open to the public on May 10, the week of Mother’s Day.

Hydrangeas usually bloom between May 30 to June 30 so if you wish to capture a picture to remember, don’t miss your chance!

超夯賞花景點「高家繡球花田」即將開放的第三園區座落於新北市萬里區，佔地8000坪，約是前兩個園區加起來的五倍大，尚未開放即引起許多關注。

Situated at Wanli District in New Taipei City, the third park area “Gaojia Hydrangea Flower Field” is about 8,000 square meters wide and is about five times larger than both previous park areas combined.

The new park area has now attracted the attention of many who look forward to seeing its beauty first-hand.

開心賞花的同時也別忘了維持室外1公尺社交距離，並做好防疫準備。

However, remember to keep adequate social distance and wear face masks if you wish to head over there!

地址：新北市萬里區雙興里大坪路32-6號

Address: No. 32-6, Daping Road, Shuangxingli, Wanli District, New Taipei City

時間：每日8:00-19:00

Open hours: 8:00 am-7:00 pm every day

門票：新台幣100元

Tickets: NT$100