台東不可錯過的隱藏版景點　「龍貓公車亭」成療癒夯點｜Taitung ‘Catbus’ offers perfect photo-op

【看CP學英文】台東曾列出十大熱門景點，各景點許多人可能都已朝聖過無數次了，但其實台東還有許多不為人知小而美的景點，以下介紹兩個別具特色的景點，下次到台東不妨遠離大眾走入在地特色小景點！

Taitung is often called a tourism hub; but, most people don’t know that there are still many understated destinations in the region. Here are two spots to visit if you want to stay away from huge crowds.

台11線東河鄉東河村老街入口的「知路橋」公車招呼站，被封為「全台最美候車亭」。候車亭的椅子以漂流木打造，屋頂則是用檜木、台東蘇鐵裝飾以降低亭子溫度，牆壁用咕咾石砌成，全天然素材相當古樸素雅。亭子外觀看似動畫龍貓中的場景，因此也有不少民眾稱之為「龍貓公車亭」。

To begin with, the bus stop of the “Zhilu Bridge” at the entrance of Donghe Village Old Street, Donghe Township (Line 11), is dubbed “the most beautiful bus stop in Taiwan.”

The bench at the bus stop is made from driftwood and the roof is made of Cypress and Taitung Cycad to prevent the bus stop from overheating in the summer. The walls of the stop are made of coral stones, giving it a rustic and natural look.

Because the bus stop bears a strong resemblance to the one in Ghibli Studio’s Totoro, it’s also known as “Totoro Bus Stop”.

作家劉克襄筆下「到不了的車站」- 山里車站，這座小車站就位在台東縣卑南鄉的山里部落。隱藏在遺世獨立小村落的山里車站每天平均使用人數約7人，但因特別的木棧月台、遠方翠綠山巒，吸引不少鐵道迷到此拍照取景。除此之外，車站旁還搭建一座觀景臺，遊客可以登上觀景台，欣賞列車經過山里車站、以及遠方的美景。

Another highlight is Shanli Railway Station located in the Shanli settlement of Taitung County. Nature writer Liu Ka-shiang described this small station as an “Unreachable Station,” making this spot even more popular.

The small station and the beautiful hidden village is one of the least-used train stations in Taiwan with only seven people per day on average.

However, the station features the wooden platform and a breathtaking view of the mountains in the distance, drawing countless photographers to take pictures.

What’s more? Next to the station stands an observation deck that overlooks trains passing through the station.

知路橋地址:台東縣東河鄉東河村南東河38號

Zhilu Bridge Address: No. 38 Nandonghe, Donghe Village, Donghe Township, Taitung County