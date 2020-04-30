老外看台灣／台灣救了我！　 老外表謝意「住法國可能沒命」 | Don’t overlook Taiwan! French YouTuber thanks Taiwan for keeping him safe

【看CP學英文】隨著全球新型冠狀病毒總確診人數超過3百萬人，各國紛紛實施封城，導致許多人必須關在家裡隔離數週、甚至長達數個月。

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged past 3 million, many countries are expanded their lockdown, leading many people to be stuck at home for weeks, and even months.

法國YouTuber馮韋元這段時間待在台灣，不僅能夠出門，還可以爬山踏青，透過這次經驗，他體認到能待在寶島有多麽幸運。

Taiwan-based French YouTuber Francois Devatine (馮韋元) knows exactly how lucky he is to still be able to go out and hike or take a walk whenever he wishes.

韋元在影片中表示，法國目前封城，家人都必須待在家不能出門，疫情甚至嚴重到拜訪高齡94歲的祖母都不被允許。

In his new video, Devatine points out that his family back home are all under mandatory lockdown, the severity of which doesn’t even allow them to visit their 94-year-old grandmother.

韋元認為，台灣防疫成功在於即時頒布居家隔離規定、加強入境管制、並且實施口罩實名制。

To Devantine, Taiwan has been successful in preventing the community spread of the virus by issuing strict quarantine rules, immigration rules and regulating the sales of surgical face masks.

除了政府政策之外，再加上社會整體積極配合、遵守規定，讓台灣成為防疫成功的模範國。

This combined with Taiwan society’s prompt reaction and willingness to follow the rules has led to Taiwan’s successfully flattening the curve of confirmed cases.

韋元表示，在台灣政府精準又有效率的政策規定下，自己現在才能擁有外出自由，因此也謝謝台灣讓他覺得很安全，在這艱困時刻依舊能享受大自然。

Thanks to the accurate and efficient rules and policies promulgated by the government, Devantine remarked that his freedom lies in the fact that he is living in Taiwan at the moment, so he wants to thank everyone for making him feel safe and allowing him to enjoy nature during these difficult times.

FOLLOW Francois Devatine：

YouTube頻道： https://www.youtube.com/fruncoyy

FB 粉絲團 https://www.facebook.com/yuanyuanintaiwan