Taiwan reports no new cases for 5th consecutive day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 429.

On April 14-17 and April 26-29, Taiwan had no new cases of COVID-19, nor did it report any on March 8-9, according to CECC statistics.

There were another 486 cases of pneumonia-related reports released yesterday, bringing the tally as of press time to 62,884 (including 61,354 already dismissed), with 429 confirmed infections.

Among the 429 confirmed cases, 343 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 31 belonging to the navy cluster infection cases.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, and a total of 322 of the COVID-19 patients in the country have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

According to the latest tallies, there are 3,204,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 184 countries and regions, including 1,053,963 in the U.S., 212,917 in Spain, 203,591 in Italy, 198,215 in France and 165,221 in the U.K., with a total of 226,771 deaths as of Thursday.