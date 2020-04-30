Reverend gets surprise gift from police during Taiwan quarantine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the world, Taiwan is still enforcing strict confinement measures for travelers who recently returned from abroad: a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

However, for some, the ordeal has turned out to have a silver lining.

Timothy Conkling, who has lived and worked in Taiwan for almost 15 years as a missionary and pastor, recently traveled to Indonesia for ministry, and upon his return, he was asked to undergo quarantine.

Rev. Conkling explained that an assigned police officer would come and knock on his door every day to make sure he was still inside and make sure he didn’t need anything.

When Rev. Conkling’s phone battery stopped working, however, it triggered an alarm to the police.

After explaining everything to his assigned officer, Claudia Tien, Rev. Conkling was surprised to receive a new Asus Zen phone Max the next day to use for the rest of his time in quarantine.

The amazing and considerate move left a lasting impression on Rev. Conkling, and he expressed his gratitude and admiration for the Taiwan government and Taipei Police Department for making his quarantine experience wonderful.