Grand Open for ACC Cinema Fund

SEOUL (Korea Herald/ANN) — The Asia Culture Center (ACC, Acting President Lee Jinsik) and the Asia Culture Institute (ACI, Director Lee Gipyo), subsidiaries of the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), have set out to discover and support experimental and independent films and media projects in Asia.

On April 21, the ACC announced a call for applications for the 2020 ACC Cinema Fund, looking to “discover and support unique video art projects across Asia.”

The ACC Cinema Fund is a biannual program led by the ACC Cinematheque, the organization in charge of the ACC’s video art projects. The program was launched in 2018, and this year marks its second iteration. For this year, the ACC will select and support eight projects.

The ACC will accept written applications until May 25, and any directors and artists who are Asian nationals are eligible for the program. After two document screenings, the final beneficiaries will be announced in mid-July.

In particular, the ACC will accept applications for two categories: Film and Arcade 4Walls.

The Film category is for unique and experimental projects that defy the conventional feature film format. An entry must be in the planning stage, or the completion percentage of shooting must be less than 50%. Once selected, each project will receive up to KRW 20 million.

Meanwhile, the Arcade 4Walls category is for media art projects using the ACC Media Wall, a large display installed at the Asia Plaza of the ACC. Preferential consideration will be given to projects about the cultural archetypes of the Honam (Jeolla-do) region, 4th industry technologies, and humans and the environment in the era of climate change. Entries must be available for installation and testing by October 1, and each selected project will receive around KRW 10 million.

After the development process, the final results of the projects will premier at Theater 3, ACC Theater in February 2021, after which they will be shown to audiences at other venues. The works selected for the previous ACC Cinema Fund program have been shown at prestigious film festivals and art venues, including the Toronto International Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam, Gwangju Biennale, Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, and Seoul Museum of Art.

For detailed guidelines on the ACC Cinema Fund and application process, visit the ACC website. Applicants can send applications and inquiries only via email (cinemafund@aci-k.kr).

Acting President Lee Jinsik remarked, “The ACC Cinematheque has built a system that brings together experimental film artists, exhibition organizers, and audiences to study, produce, and distribute experimental films and media art.” He added, “The ACC will help the selected artists as they show and distribute their works at major short film festivals in and outside of Korea, widening the horizon for noncommercial films in Asia.”