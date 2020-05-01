全台必朝聖特色景點！　臨海「童趣教堂」就在東部 | Visit the most magical church in eastern Taiwan

【看CP學英文】位在台東縣成功鎮北端的宜灣卡片教堂被封為「東海岸最富童趣教堂」，仿歐洲鄉間小教堂形式的白色外觀，搭配色彩圖騰，近年來成為台東熱門拍照景點之一。

The Yiwan Presbyterian Church, located at the northern end of Chenggong Town in Taitung County, is known as the “most childlike church on the eastern coast.”

With its European style, white exterior and multi-colored patterns, the little church has become one of the most popular destinations for social media influencers.

卡片教堂建於1953年，1974年因一場風災被摧毀，後來研擬重建教堂，設計師賴明德以小時候搜集的聖誕卡圖騰作為發想，設計出這座極富特色的教堂。從外觀看來是一座白色為底的哥德式教堂，但若是你繞到後面，會發現只是薄薄一片，因而被稱為「卡片教堂」。

Built in 1953, the church was once destroyed during a natural disaster in 1974; it was later reconstructed by architect Lai Ming-de.

Lai used the patterns of Christmas cards he received as a child to create this unique church.

The church’s front resembles an ordinary gothic-style building, but if you head to the back, you’ll be surprised to discover that it’s merely a wall, which is why it’s also known as the “card church.”

地址： 臺東縣成功鎮博愛里宜灣路11號

No. 11, Yiwan Rd., Chenggong Township, Taitung County 961, Taiwan (R.O.C.)