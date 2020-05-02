Taitung ‘Catbus’ offers perfect photo-op

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taitung is often called a tourism hub; but, most people don’t know that there are still many understated destinations in the region. Here are two spots to visit if you want to stay away from huge crowds.

To begin with, the bus stop of the “Zhilu Bridge” at the entrance of Donghe Village Old Street, Donghe Township (Line 11), is dubbed “the most beautiful bus stop in Taiwan.”

The bench at the bus stop is made from driftwood and the roof is made of Cypress and Taitung Cycad to prevent the bus stop from overheating in the summer. The walls of the stop are made of coral stones, giving it a rustic and natural look.

Because the bus stop bears a strong resemblance to the one in Ghibli Studio’s Totoro, it’s also known as “Totoro Bus Stop”.

Another highlight is Shanli Railway Station located in the Shanli settlement of Taitung County. Nature writer Liu Ka-shiang described this small station as an “Unreachable Station,” making this spot even more popular.

The small station and the beautiful hidden village is one of the least-used train stations in Taiwan with only seven people per day on average.

However, the station features the wooden platform and a breathtaking view of the mountains in the distance, drawing countless photographers to take pictures.

What’s more? Next to the station stands an observation deck that overlooks trains passing through the station.

Zhilu Bridge Address: No. 38 Nandonghe, Donghe Village, Donghe Township, Taitung County