5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. BIDEN DENIES EX-STAFFER’S SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION – In his first public comment on the allegation, Biden said the accusation isn’t true. “This never happened.”

2. ‘EVERYONE’S WATCHING’ To see who will be Joe Biden’s running mate, with Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Gretchen Whitmer and Stacey Abrams believed to be potential picks.

3. WATCHDOG: US NIXES TALIBAN ATTACKS DATA Washington is eager for the U.S.-Taliban agreement to be viewed as successful so that Trump can meet his commitments on pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

4. VIRGIN GALACTIC COMPLETES FIRST GLIDE FLIGHT Virgin Galactic’s spaceship VSS Unity lands in the New Mexico desert.

5. LAB REPORT Labrador retrievers remain the nation’s most popular purebreds for a record-extending 29th year, according to American Kennel Club rankings.