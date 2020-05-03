Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials said they foiled an early morning attempt by a group of armed men to invade the country by boat on Sunday, killing eight attackers and arresting two more.

Socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said on state television that two of the attackers were being interrogated by authorities.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol earlier described the attackers as “mercenary terrorists” who had arrived from Colombia intent on overthrowing Venezuela’s government and creating “chaos.” Officials said the attack took place in La Guaira, about 20 miles from Caracas and home to the nation’s largest airport.

“Some were shot and others captured,” he said.

Venezuela has been in a deepening political and economic crisis in recent years under President Nicolás Maduro. Crumbling public services such as running water, electricity and medical care has driven nearly 5 million to migrate.

A coalition of nearly 60 nations back opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

The United States has led a campaign to oust Maduro, increasing pressure in recent weeks by indicting the socialist leader as a narcotrafficker and offering a $15 million reward for his arrest. The U.S. also has increased stiff sanctions, cutting off Venezuela’s oil sector to choke Maduro from a key source of hard cash.

In addition to that pressure, Maduro’s government has faced several small-scale military threats, including an attempt to assassinate Maduro with a drone and Guaidó’s call for a military uprising, which was joined by few soldiers.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that an apparently ill-funded attempt to amass an invasion force of 300 men in Colombia involving a former Venezuelan military officer and an ex-Green Beret, suffered setbacks in March when a main organizer was arrested, an arms cache was seized and some participants abandoned its camps.

Meanwhile, Cesar Omana, a businessman who participated in an unsuccessful plot against Maduro a year ago, said some 30 armed commandos from the Sebin intelligence police raided his Caracas home early Sunday. Omana is not in the country.