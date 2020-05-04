泰王不顧疫情精力旺盛！又爆帶後宮享受極樂天堂 | Thai King abandons citizens for Alps holiday amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】2019新型冠狀肺炎(COVID-19)疫情重創世界，各國陷入這波經濟危機難以脫身，當人民籠罩在這波危難之中，泰王瓦吉拉隆功竟帶著「後宮」飛往阿爾卑斯山開派對，拋下受難的國民，獨自享樂。

As countries struggle to lift their economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is reportedly partying it up with his harem in the Alps, leaving his citizens to fend for themselves.

根據外媒報導，67歲的泰王帶著100名隨行人員、以及20名後宮出國，目前正待在位在巴伐利亞阿爾卑斯山的四星級飯店。

According to various reports, the 67-year-old monarch, his entourage of around 100 staff and his 20 or so mistresses are currently staying at a four-star hotel in the Bavarian Alps.

正值疫情肆虐全球，泰王自3月底即離開泰國飛往歐洲度假。據報導，他搭乘私人波音班機飛往德國，造訪漢諾威、萊比錫、德累斯頓等城市。

Having left Thailand around the end of March in the midst of the pandemic, King Maha Vajiralongkorn reportedly traveled around Germany in a private Boeing 737, visiting Hanover, Leipzig and Dresden.

泰國中央銀行四月底宣布，疫情重創泰國觀光業，據統計3月觀光人數下降76.4%，導致第一季經濟萎縮且持續下降中。

This new vacation report comes after Thailand’s Central Bank announced at the end of April that the economy had shrunk in its first quarter and the downward trend would continue as tourist arrivals dropped 76.4 percent in March, according to various reports.

這位充滿爭議的國王於2016年繼位，自上位後未能得到人民青睞與支持。

The controversial monarch succeeded his father in 2016; but, he has yet to earn his people’s trust or support over the past 4 years.

雖然公開指責王室可能面臨15年以下有期徒刑，泰國人民依舊於社群媒體上表示對泰王的不滿和失望。

Though outspoken dissent may lead to up to 15-years jail time, many Thais have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment at the Thai king’s actions.

根據worldometer數據，截至目前泰國已有將近3,000例新冠肺炎確診個案和54人死亡。

As of press time, Thailand has 2,969 COVID-19 cases with 54 deaths, according to the Worldometers.