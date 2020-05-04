Thai King vacationing in the Alps despite soaring economic woes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As countries struggle to lift their economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn is reportedly vacationing with his entourage in the Alps, leaving his citizens to fend for themselves.

According to various reports, the 67-year-old monarch, his entourage of around 100 staff and his 20 or so mistresses are currently staying at a four-star hotel in the Bavarian Alps.

Having left Thailand around the end of March in the midst of the pandemic, King Maha Vajiralongkorn reportedly traveled around Germany in a private Boeing 737, visiting Hanover, Leipzig and Dresden.

This new vacation report comes after Thailand’s Central Bank announced at the end of April that the economy had shrunk in its first quarter and the downward trend would continue as tourist arrivals dropped 76.4 percent in March, according to various reports.

The controversial monarch succeeded his father in 2016; but, he has yet to earn his people’s trust or support over the past 4 years.

Though outspoken dissent may lead to up to 15-years jail time, many Thais have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment at the Thai king’s actions.

As of press time, Thailand has 2,969 COVID-19 cases with 54 deaths, according to the Worldometers.