再添1人確診　美國返台30多歲女中鏢 | Taiwan reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(4)日公布國內新增1例境外移入COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例(案437)，為30多歲女性，1月30日至美國就學，4月9日入境時無症狀，居家檢疫期間因同班機旅客確診(案383)，於4月11日改列為居家隔離對象。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported 1 new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 437.

Case 437 is a woman in her thirties and had traveled to the U.S. for study on Jan. 30.

She returned on April 9 with no apparent symptoms, and was put under quarantine after another passenger on the same flight was confirmed of contracting COVID-19 (case 383).

指揮中心表示，案437居家隔離期間僅在4月15日出現流鼻水症狀，認為是過敏而未通報，個案4月24日隔離期滿後，於4月27日主動聯繫衛生單位表示有流鼻水、鼻塞症狀，由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，因檢驗結果呈現弱陽性，於4月30日收治於負壓隔離病房，為求慎重，分別於4月30日、5月1日及2日採檢送驗，於今日確診；個案目前無症狀，住院隔離中。

According to the CECC, case 437 began showing symptoms of a runny nose on April 15 but disregarded it, assuming it was only allergies.

Three days after her quarantine ended (April 24), she contacted health authorities to report her symptoms including a runny nose and nasal congestion.

She was tested soon after, and the results came back as “weak positive. She was put into a negative-pressure isolation room on April 30 and was tested again in subsequent days.

Her infection was confirmed today and is currently under quarantine in a hospital.