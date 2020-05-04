日本經濟嚴重衰退　安倍晉三神ㄧ舉助國民｜Abe expected to extend state of emergency until end of May: NHK

【看CP學英文】根據日本NHK報導，日本內閣總理大臣安倍晉三將於今日晚間宣布將國家「緊急狀態」延至五月底。

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will extend the state of emergency until the end of May, state broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

日本國家緊急狀態原先應於這週三結束，然報導指出安倍晉三預計於今晚的記者會上宣佈並解釋延期及其背後的原因。

Abe is expected to explain his reasoning at an evening news conference, days before the state of emergency officially expires on Wednesday, the broadcaster said.

政府也有機會放寬對於相對低風險地區如公園等入園限制，重新開放給大眾，即使在受災較嚴重的行政區也不例外。

The government could also ease some of the current restrictions to allow relatively low-risk areas, such as parks, to reopen even in hard-hit prefectures.

這次疫情重創全球經濟，也可能導致日本經濟就此步入嚴重衰退。

The outbreak has triggered a global slump in economic activity which threatens to plunge the world’s third-largest economy into a deep recession.

日本眾議院於上週通過補正預算以因應日本政府對抗疫情，並提供近13億美元的應急紓困金。

Japan’s parliament last week approved a supplementary budget to finance the government’s response to the outbreak and an emergency fund of US$1.3 billion (2.5 billion euros).

