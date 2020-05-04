Taiwan takes part in PACAF teleconference on COVID-19 response

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan was among 19 countries that participated in a video conference on the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which was held last week by the United States Pacific Air Forces (PACAF).

The virtual conference on April 29 focused on “sharing lessons learned regarding COVID-19 response, desires for resuming engagement and exercises in a post COVID world, and a commitment to continued cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region,” PACAF said in press release on the weekend.

The participants also addressed opportunities for cooperation in areas such as supply chain support, protocols on transport of patients, and applications for COVID-19 testing and tracing, PACAF said.

A Taiwanese military official, who asked not to be named, told CNA Monday that military exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S., such as the PACAF teleconference, were nothing new.

For example, Taiwan participated last year in a U.S.-hosted systems security conference on the F-16 jet fighter and a seminar on the C-130 Hercules and P-3C Orion aircraft, among other military related events, the official said.

Last week’s COVID-19 video teleconference was hosted by PACAF Commander General Charles Q. Brown Jr. at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Besides Taiwan and the U.S., the other participating nations were Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Canada, Chile, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Japan.