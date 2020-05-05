Taiwan reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported 1 new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 437.

Case 437 is a woman in her thirties and had traveled to the U.S. for study on Jan. 30.

She returned on April 9 with no apparent symptoms, and was put under quarantine after another passenger on the same flight was confirmed of contracting COVID-19 (case 383).

According to the CECC, case 437 began showing symptoms of a runny nose on April 15 but disregarded it, assuming it was only allergies.

Three days after her quarantine ended (April 24), she contacted health authorities to report her symptoms including a runny nose and nasal congestion.

She was tested soon after, and the results came back as “weak positive. She was put into a negative-pressure isolation room on April 30 and was tested again in subsequent days.

Her infection was confirmed today and is currently under quarantine in a hospital.

To date, 347 of Taiwan’s 437 cases have been classified as imported, while 55 are believed to be local infections, according to CECC statistics.

The other 35 are military personnel who were serving on the Panshi fast combat support ship, part of a goodwill fleet that visited Palau from March 12 to 15. The CECC has yet to confirm whether their infections were local or imported.

To date, 334 COVID-19 patients in Taiwan have recovered, six have died, and the others are in the hospital, the CECC said.

Of the patients in the most critical condition, six are on respirators and two are receiving prolonged cardiac and respiratory support, CECC advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said Saturday.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected 3,542,687 people in 186 countries and regions, including 1,175,505 in the U.S., 217,466 in Spain, 210,717 in Italy, 202,054 in France, and 186,599 in the United Kingdom, with a total of 247,066 fatalities, according to CECC statistics as of Monday.