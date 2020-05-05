老外看台灣／外國背包客有話要說！　「謝謝台灣讓我們留下」｜Foreign backpackers thank Taiwan for extending visa

【看CP學英文】新冠肺炎疫情肆虐全球，各國陸續封鎖邊境，許多背包客來到台灣旅遊後，計劃因疫情而被打亂。幸運地，台灣政府近期免費額外給予外國人兩個月滯留時間，對此，Jimmy訪問到三位在臺旅遊的外籍背包客，在疫情期間，他們有話想對台灣人說！

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, countries have imposed border control to curb the spread of infections. Many backpackers have seen their travel plans changed as a result. Luckily, Taiwan’s government has extended the visas of foreigners for two months at no charge. Jimmy, a YouTuber, recently shared a video, in which he had three backpackers express their gratitude to Taiwan.

來自加拿大的Diego，已來台兩個月，他對台灣印象非常好，生活相當便利，而且人們都非常友善，是非常適合旅遊的國家。至於為什麼會想要留在台灣呢？Diego認為台灣是防疫做得最好的國家，目前待在這裡比家鄉來得安全。

Diego from Canada, who has been in Taiwan for two months, said that his impression of Taiwan is great. It is very convenient, he added, stressing that local people are friendly and it’s easy to travel.

Why would he choose to stay in Taiwan? Diego said that Taiwan was recognized as one of the best countries dealing with the virus and he feels safer in Taiwan than in Canada amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Diego想對台灣說，真的非常謝謝你們，台灣No.1，很享受深入了解台灣這塊土地、文化。

“Taiwan number one,” Diego said, “I really enjoy getting to know the place and the culture. Thank you.”

第二位受訪者是美國人丹尼，來台已滿兩個月的他非常喜歡台灣，因為台灣人都非常友善、慷慨，另外，寶島的美食與風景更是令他印象深刻。

Another traveler, Danny from the U.S., has stayed in Taiwan for two months. He loves the island very much because the Taiwanese are very friendly and generous. Besides, the food is delicious and cheap and the scenery is extremely beautiful.

丹尼原本計畫要到尼泊爾流浪，但當他開始注意台灣到尼泊爾的機票時，尼泊爾即關閉邊界，因緣際會下滯留台灣至今。

Danny planned to travel to Nepal; however, when he was looking for a flight, their border was closed. That’s why he has stayed in Taiwan until now.

在這段期間他想待在台灣，因為台灣比美國安全許多，而且回到家鄉必須要居家隔離14天，甚至更久，商店都關了，什麼事都不能做，且幾乎沒有任何職缺開放。

「我很開心能待在台灣，過著正常、自由的生活。謝謝你們讓我能繼續待在這，台灣第一！」

He chose to stay in Taiwan because it is safer than the U.S. He explained in a video that if he went back to the U.S., he has to be quarantined for 14 days or even longer. In the U.S., most of the stores are closed, and “there are no jobs available.” “So I’m happy to be here in Taiwan live a free life and normal life,” he added.

“Thank you, Taiwan for letting me stay here. Taiwan No.1.”

最後一位受訪者是來自德國的Maxim，待在台灣將近三個月，原本計畫要回德國完成碩士論文取得證書，現在因疫情而暫時留在台灣。

In the last interview, Maxim from German explained that he has stayed in Taiwan for nearly three months. His original plan was to go back to German and finish the paper works and obtain the certificate for his Master’s degree. Due to the virus outbreak, he had to stay in Taiwan.

「在這裡我覺得很安全，台灣政府成功地控制疫情，在這裡我可以正常地生活。看到大家都能出門、去公園，當然他們都有戴上口罩，保護彼此。」

“I feel safe here. The government is controlling the virus much better than in other countries. I can have a normal daily life. I see people going out and going to parks but they wear masks,” Maxim said.

Maxim在影片中表示，去年踏上這塊土地，很開心今年還能再來一次，感謝台灣政府延長簽證，讓外國人能繼續留下。

Maxim added that last year he came to Taiwan once and he was happy to revisit Taiwan. He concluded he was thankful to Taiwan for letting foreigners extend the visa and stay during the crisis.

