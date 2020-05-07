Air France to cancel Taipei-Paris flight route from June 1

TAIPEI (CNA) — Air France announced Thursday that it will cancel all direct flights between Taipei and Paris, with effect from June 1, citing financial issues due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier said it will terminate its three round-trip services per week between the two cities, after it temporarily suspended the flights on March 8 this year amid the pandemic.

In a letter to its business partners, Air France said the airline industry has been among those that have taken the brunt of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic since early 2020.

“After a careful consideration and reassessment of all the circumstances, we regret to inform you that Air France has decided to cancel the scheduled flight operation between Paris and Taipei, starting from 1 June 2020,” the airline said.

Its Taipei-Paris service started on April 17, 2018.